Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after acquiring an additional 953,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,835,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,526,000 after purchasing an additional 195,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,675,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 406,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 650,194 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

