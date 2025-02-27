Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 82,403 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,403 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $120,395,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 597,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.