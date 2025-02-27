Best Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in various aspects of the music industry, such as recording, publishing, production, distribution, and streaming. Investors purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the business performance of entertainment companies that generate revenue through music-related activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $211.19. 38,755,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,652,160. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.88.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $248.06. 28,382,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,770,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.39 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.10 on Tuesday, reaching $134.14. 28,656,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,447,217. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $318.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

