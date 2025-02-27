Akoya Biosciences Advances Merger Agreement With Quanterix as HSR Waiting Period Expires

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. announced in its latest Form 8-K filing that on January 9, 2025, it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Quanterix Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wellfleet Merger Sub, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the subsidiary is scheduled to merge with and into Akoya, with Akoya continuing as the surviving entity and subsequently becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Quanterix.

Get alerts:

The filing noted that both Akoya and Quanterix had previously submitted notification and report forms under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act on January 24, 2025. The waiting period for the merger expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2025. In addition, the completion of the merger remains subject to customary closing conditions. Among these conditions are the adoption of the merger agreement by Akoya’s stockholders and approval by Quanterix’s stockholders regarding the proposed issuance of Quanterix common stock in connection with the transaction.

Akoya reiterated its expectation that the merger will close during the second quarter of 2025, assuming all conditions are met. The company also emphasized that, in connection with the proposed acquisition, detailed documents including a preliminary joint proxy statement and a preliminary prospectus have been provided in Quanterix’s SEC registration statement dated February 13, 2025. Investors and security holders were urged to review these documents, along with other relevant SEC filings, to gain a full understanding of the transaction and its potential impact.

Additionally, the filing included an attached exhibit containing detailed financial and operational disclosures related to a bankruptcy proceeding for Gritstone Bio, Inc. in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. This exhibit, designated as EX-99.1, presents extensive information regarding Gritstone Bio’s operating results, balance sheet, income statement, and other related financial documentation for the reporting period ended December 31, 2024.

Forward-looking statements in the filing caution that various risks and uncertainties could affect the timing and expected benefits of the merger. Akoya and Quanterix noted that actual results could differ materially from those anticipated, based on various factors including regulatory approvals, stockholder votes, and other customary closing conditions.

The announcement provides investors with an update on a significant strategic transaction and highlights important regulatory milestones reached ahead of the merger’s anticipated completion.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Akoya Biosciences’s 8K filing here.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles