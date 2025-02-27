Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 156.0% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

In other news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $423,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,543.50. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

