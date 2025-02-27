Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,271,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 161,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,614,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,956,000 after purchasing an additional 263,735 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 386,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

