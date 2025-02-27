Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCLT stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.