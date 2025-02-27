Socket Mobile Files Form 8-K; Exhibit Includes Lands’ End Strategic Update

In a regulatory filing dated February 25, 2025, Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) announced that it issued a press release detailing results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The filing, submitted on Form 8-K, referenced the associated press release as Exhibit 99.1.

Notably, the text provided in Exhibit 99.1 is a release from Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) rather than Socket Mobile. The Lands’ End release, issued on the same day via Globe Newswire, confirmed that the company had received a letter from Edward S. Lampert requesting the initiation of a strategic sale process to maximize shareholder value. In the statement, Lands’ End Chair of the Board, Josephine Linden, noted that the board is reviewing the letter and its suggestions, emphasizing its commitment to pursuing a course of action that benefits shareholders.

The press release also mentioned that Lands’ End is working with financial advisor Perella Weinberg Partners and legal advisor Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in relation to the matter. The release included forward-looking statements cautioning that actual results could differ materially due to various uncertainties, with risks detailed in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

The discrepancy between Socket Mobile’s reported press release focus on its quarterly and full-year financial performance and the attached exhibit highlighting a strategic development at Lands’ End may prompt further clarification from the involved parties. Stakeholders and interested parties are advised to review the public filings for additional details and any future updates.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

