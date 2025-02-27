MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.28. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MannKind by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 617,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

