Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 39,294 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 480.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Sony Group by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

