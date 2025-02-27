Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

