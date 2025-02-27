WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 939 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 326,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,189,000 after buying an additional 89,969 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.75 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $391.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.59%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

