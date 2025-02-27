Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $490.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $479.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Novem Group bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

