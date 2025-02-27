Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AES by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,513,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,125,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,956 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its holdings in AES by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732,457 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AES by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,961,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,989,000 after purchasing an additional 439,493 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The AES Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

