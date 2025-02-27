Rothschild Investment LLC Has $43,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 69.1% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

