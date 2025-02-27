IFP Advisors Inc Buys 7,785 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $246,765,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 46.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,039,000 after buying an additional 1,476,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,467,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,509,000 after buying an additional 826,626 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,028,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,475,000 after acquiring an additional 615,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $20,379,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,448.20. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,632.70. This represents a 46.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573,488 shares of company stock worth $109,600,767 over the last 90 days. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

