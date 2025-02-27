Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.1% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

