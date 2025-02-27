BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

