ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 147,385 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147,385 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

