Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CART. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Maplebear Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of CART stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. Analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $886,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,993 shares in the company, valued at $75,734,980.82. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,636. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maplebear by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after buying an additional 2,300,288 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,524,000 after acquiring an additional 635,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 11,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $158,701,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,426 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

