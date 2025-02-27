Shyam Sankar Sells 30,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.