Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.