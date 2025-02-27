FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 914,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

