GenTrust LLC Purchases 18,108 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 58,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

