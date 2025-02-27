GenTrust LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UiPath by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $3,120,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PATH opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

