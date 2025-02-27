Walter Public Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 3.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,540,000 after purchasing an additional 313,298 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

