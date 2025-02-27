Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 86.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $93.04 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

