Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 58 ($0.74).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 62 ($0.79) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LON LLOY opened at GBX 71.28 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.88. The firm has a market cap of £43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.22 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.91).

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £69,554.16 ($88,210.73). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

