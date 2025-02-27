Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.