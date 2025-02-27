Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PLOW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 2.5 %

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

PLOW stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $637.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.