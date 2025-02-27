Nwam LLC Purchases 5,643 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

