Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

