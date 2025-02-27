Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $179.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

