Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

