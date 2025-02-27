Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Target Price at $25.92

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

