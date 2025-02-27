Sprott Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the third quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Vox Royalty by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of VOXR opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

