DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Rhoda Phillippo Purchases 1,500 Shares

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Rhoda Phillippo bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.55 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,320.50 ($7,164.87).

The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. DEXUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.65%.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

