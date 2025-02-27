Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Glenn W. Stetson Buys 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,540.80. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matador Resources stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.22. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,375,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after purchasing an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

