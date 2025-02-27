FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.