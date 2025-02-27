ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PMN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.56. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in ProMIS Neurosciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,084 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in ProMIS Neurosciences by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,592,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 533,023 shares during the period. Finally, Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.