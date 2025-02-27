AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$11.84 and last traded at C$11.79, with a volume of 11826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

Specifically, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$268,192.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$754.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.11.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

