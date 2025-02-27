Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

