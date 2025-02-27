Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

