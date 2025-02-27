CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at TD Securities

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.97. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 214.71 and a beta of 3.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,527,657.42. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $93,008,820.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,265.80. This represents a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,784 shares of company stock worth $96,522,922. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.