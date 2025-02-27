JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.