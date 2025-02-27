CAVA Group’s (CAVA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.97. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.71 and a beta of 3.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 794,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 121.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.