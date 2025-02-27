Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

PNW stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

