Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 82,234 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,234 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

