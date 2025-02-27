Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 201,372 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2,463.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,372 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 587.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.14, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

