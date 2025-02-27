Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. UBS Group cut their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.